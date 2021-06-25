WESTERLY — The School Committee has completed its work on the 2021-22 budget, bringing it into balance in time for the start of the new fiscal year on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the committee approved the last round of adjustments to bring the spending plan into balance by July 1 as required by state law. Following the Town Council's approval of the budget in April, the School Committee was faced with determining how to address a deficit of about $1 million. The deficit was due to a reduction in state aid and the council's decision to increase the allocation of local tax dollars by just $600,000 rather than the $1.6 million increase sought by the School Committee.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, during a School Committee meeting on Wednesday, said a significant part of the deficit was addressed when several teachers took an early retirement incentive offered by the district. In those cases, Garceau said district officials determine if positions can be left unfilled or new, less-experienced teachers are hired at lower salaries.
On Wednesday, the School Committee approved eliminating a full-time world languages teacher position for a savings of $111,155 and agreed to make a .40 world language teacher position into a .60 position. Additionally, a reduction of $7,500 for teacher professional development and a $15,000 reduction for athletic supplies was made. The committee also cut the district's workers compensation budget by $12,200 after Director of Finance and Operations Cindy Kirchhoff said officials recently learned that the district's workers compensation premiums were likely to decrease.
In all, the School Committee approved $97,014 in reductions on Wednesday. The 2021-22 budget of $58,390,505 is just a .59% increase from the current budget. The Town Council flat funded the allocation of local tax dollars for the current education budget.
"We were able to balance the budget mostly through staffing reductions, which we don't like doing but this was a very tough year," said School Committee Chairwoman Dianne Chiaradio Bowdy.
In other business, Chiaradio Bowdy discussed a six-month review of Garceau's performance for the period of November-May. The review included an evaluation of Garceau conducted by the School Committee and discussed with him privately in executive session and a self-evaluation that Garceau performed and submitted to the committee.
The School Committee reviewed Garceau on four areas: instructional leadership in which he was given an exemplary; management and operations on which he also scored exemplary; family and community engagement on which he was rated proficient; and professional culture on which he also rated proficient.
The School Committee and Garceau will discuss goals before the start of the new school year, Chiaradio Bowdy said.
