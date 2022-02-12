WESTERLY — A grievance and related complaints filed by the Westerly Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers who work at public schools in the town, was "untimely, "moot" and procedurally invalid, according to a document explaining the School Committee's denial.
The School Committee determined the grievance filed in January was untimely because the union allegedly failed to follow the grievance procedure set out in the union's contract with the School Committee. Specifically, in a letter explaining the denial, School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said the union failed to make a proper submission after Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau denied the grievance at an earlier level in the grievance process.
The denial letter and a summary of Garceau's denial were provided to The Sun by the School Committee following a public records request by The Sun.
The dispute dates back to Sept. 22, 2020, when the union presented a Level 2 grievance to Garceau claiming "Educators are being required to do non-teaching duties."
The claim arose from Westerly Middle School teachers being assigned to be in classrooms for 30 minutes while students ate their lunch. Four teachers who were later described as a "class" for purposes of a "class action" grievance they filed with the School Committee made the complaint that was the subject of the Level 2 grievance.
In addition to the classroom requirement, the teachers were all afforded their contractually required duty-free 30-minute lunch period. As a means to slow the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, students ate their lunch in their classrooms rather than in the cafeteria.
Garceau denied the grievance on grounds that teachers were not required to do non-teaching duties but instead were expected to work on establishing bonds with students though group discussions or other activities during the lunch periods.
"This professional engagement and interaction is of particular importance now during this COVID-19 pandemic because the social isolation resulting from social distancing, quarantine, mask wearing and other public health and safety mandates required during this continued state of emergency has rendered students even more vulnerable than under ordinary circumstances," Garceau wrote in his Oct. 9, 2020, decision.
The union, Chiaradio Bowdy wrote in the School Committee's decision, missed an Oct. 29, 2020, deadline for referring the grievance to the School Committee. "Thus, the WTA relinquished any right to try to resurrect the matter now — a full 15 months later. The grievance is waived and untimely, or both," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
The School Committee also found the union's complaint to be "moot" because even though Garceau denied the grievance at his level he soon after replaced the teachers with lunch aides and administrators.
According to Chiaradio Bowdy's letter, the WTA asserted in a communication on Jan. 25, 2022, that any questions regarding the proper filing of the grievance or as to whether that filing had been put in abeyance "should have been raised" by the Committee "before hearing the grievance" and was therefore "waived" by the committee’s act of convening to hear the grievance. The School Committee disagreed.
"The Committee rejects this argument as a matter of law and common sense. The Committee can only meet and act as a body; it cannot reject a grievance as untimely until it is apprised of its content, which it can only do collectively and in compliance with the state Open Meetings Act," Chiaradio Bowdy wrote.
The WTA, according to Chiaradio Bowdy's letter, also raised new complaints during the committee's Jan. 19 hearing. The new complaints centered around teachers saying they were improperly required to perform "non-teaching duties" in the morning before the start of school and in the afternoon following dismissal.
Chiaradio Bowdy described the new complaints as having "dubious merit" at best and said they were raised improperly.
"The WTA cannot lawfully 'keep open' a grievance heard and denied at Level Two in October 2020, surreptitiously accumulate new 'grievances' over the 2020-2021 school year, and then, more than six months after the conclusion of that school year, in January 2022, bundle their outpouring of complaints into a fiscal demand," Chiaradio Bowdy wrote.
In a response to questions for this article sent by email, Chiaradio Bowdy said the school administration assumed the union's complaint was settled when nothing was heard about it for the initial 18 months following Garceau's denial and replacement of the teachers with aides and others.
The School Committee, Chiaradio Bowdy said, believes teachers should be in their buildings before students arrive in the morning and should be available to assist as students leave for the day in the afternoon.
"The vast majority of our teachers do subscribe to this belief and practice it each and every day. The concern is that not all WTA members do so and defend by announcing that nothing in the contract prevents them from walking into and out of the building with their students. Thus, the Committee must negotiate with the WTA to carry out this basic aspect of professionalism. Westerly teachers have one of the shortest workdays ... Adding a few minutes that most already deliver to get into the building before students and leave after them should not be an issue; yet regrettably, it is." Chiaradio Bowdy told The Sun.
The WTA has been working since September under an expired contract. One of two contract proposals rejected by the union included provisions to lengthen the school day to address the School Committee's desire for teachers to be available to assist when students arrive and when they leave for the day.
Colleen Saila, WTA president and a special education teacher in the district, said the union would not comment on the grievance because "the grievance procedure is generally confidential." In response to a question from The Sun, Saila said, "The WTA and Dr. Garceau have always maintained a professional relationship in which we both do our best to meet the needs of the Westerly Public Schools."
