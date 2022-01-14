WESTERLY — The architectural firm working on a school building project is nearing completion of an existing conditions report and anticipates meeting with administrators and possibly with students next week.
The meetings will help representatives of the firm, JCJ Architecture, get a better handle on what the schools need and on the information and data that was developed during previous projects. Voters turned down proposed projects in 2016 and 2019. Members of the School Committee's School Building Subcommittee hope to have a new project proposal ready in time for inclusion on the November ballot as a referendum question.
"We have to get an understanding of the information you have already gathered and discussed and what was concluded. It is critical for us to build upon the work you have already done," Christine O'Hare, a senior project manger with JCJ Architecture, said during a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.
An education planner who works with JCJ Architecture is also working on the conditions report, O'Hare said.
The subcommittee hopes to conduct two public forums in early February to review the education plan that will serve as the foundation for the project. The forums will also include a discussion of grade configuration. The two projects selected by the subcommittee for additional consideration both involve moving eighth grade students out of Westerly Middle School and into an academy setting at Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. The two projects also call for closing State Street School for students. One of the plans would use a portion of State Street School for administrative offices.
The forums, said Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins, will give residents and parents an opportunity to provide their ideas on grade configuration and to share potential project ideas. A final plan will likely occur in late spring or early summer and then appear on the ballot, Hopkins said.
While the process will rely on some of the information and conclusions developed during previous projects, there will be new aspects as well. For instance, Joseph DeSantis of Downes Construction, the firm that is working as owner's project manager, said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about widespread design changes. While office settings previously relied on open spaces separated by cubicles, the pandemic is making individual offices a more desirable approach, DeSantis said.
Similarly, he said, non-opening windows had become the most common approach in school construction, but the pandemic has brought about a need for windows that open and shut to provide fresh air circulation.
Bradford resident William Aiello repeated his request for the subcommittee to consider involving the former Bradford Elementary School building in the project. The building was taken offline as a school in the spring of 2017 and the Town Council has recently discussed selling the building and surrounding property.
The school department's facilities director asked for permission to work with Downes Construction to value engineer a proposed floor tile and asbestos removal project in the gymnasiums at Dunn's Corners School and State Street School. Pagano said the work was estimated to cost $157,968 but bids came in at $247,000. Hopkins, who works as an architect, said price increases are affecting projects throughout the region.
"The market is quite hectic. Nearly every project in our office is going through either supply-chain or cost-escalation issues. It is pervasive throughout the market. We hope to see some stabilization soon," Hopkins said.
