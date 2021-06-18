WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee is preparing to schedule information sessions to allow the public to take a look at the panel's recommendations and provide input.
In May, after reviewing several plans over several months, the subcommittee forwarded two plans to the School Committee for its consideration. The two plans are called Option 10 and Option 13 and are largely based on plans submitted by two residents.
Option 10 calls for renovations or additions to Dunn's Corner and Springbrook elementary schools for K-3, use of Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7, relocation of Grade 8 from the middle school to Westerly High School, and upgrades to district athletic facilities as outlined in the municipal Recreation Master Plan.
Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K and district administrative offices, which are currently in Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. The plan also calls for expanded use of the State Street School gymnasium by the community and establishment of community gardens there. The plan also calls for renovations of Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools to accommodate grades K-3, and renovations to Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7. Grade 8 students would move to Babcock Hall. Augeri Field and the track, both at Westerly High School, would also be improved.
School officials have said they imagine Grade 8 students being largely separated from the higher grades but having the opportunity to take some classes offered for Grades 9-12. Advocates of moving Grade 8 to Babcock Hall say the plan will allow for efficient use of the district's current facilities. Other advocates have said they are hopeful Grade 8 students would be more likely to continue on for their four high school years in Westerly.
During a June 3 meeting, building subcommittee members said they hoped to soon schedule public meetings. Members of the subcommittee said they have received positive feedback since the plans were submitted to the School Committee.
"It seems like we are in a pretty good spot. I think the public information sessions will be an important next step," said Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alicia Storey.
Town Councilor Brian McCuin, a member of the subcommittee said, "I haven't heard anything negative ... everybody seems to be on board so far."
In other business, the subcommittee voted unanimously to recommend authorizing a contract with Connecticut-based Commercial Roofing & Contracting Inc. to replace the roof at Dunn's Corners School. The company submitted a low bid of $787,000. The project will be paid for with funds from the $2 million bond approved by voters in May. The project qualified for 35% reimbursement of the construction costs by the state Department of Education.
Officials had hoped the project could be completed this summer, prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year, but John Pagano, the district's facilities directors, said the work might stretch into the school year because of a shortage of building materials and labor.
The subcommittee also agreed to submit a list of heating and air conditioning projects throughout schools in the district to the School Committee. The projects, which are estimated to cost a total of about $1.2 million, will be prioritized or adjusted to meet the remaining funds from the bond after the roof project. The project list would be submitted to the state Department of Education to determine reimbursement eligibility prior to work commencing.
Pagano informed the subcommittee that plans to replace failed lights at Augeri Field at Westerly High School may have to be put on hold. Officials had hoped the project would simply entail replacing the failed lights, but contractors who looked at the project said conduit, conductors and other related components would have to be inspected and possibly replaced in order for the new lights to qualify for warranty coverage. The entire light system, which is believed to be more than 30 years old, might have to be replaced which would send the project cost well over the $200,000 estimate for simply replacing the failed lights, Pagano said.
Portable lights powered by diesel generators have been used to temporarily replace the broken lights.
