WESTERLY — A marsh restoration project in Avondale is aimed at improving natural habitats and drainage on Breen Road and Pasadena Avenue.
On Tuesday, town public works staff used a low-ground pressure excavator on loan from the state Department of Environmental Management's mosquito abatement program to reestablish a drainage ditch on both sides of Breen Road. The road bisects a wetland that consists of a salt marsh to the southwest and upland freshwater wetlands to the northeast.
The two roads connect and form a loop to Watch Hill Road. About half of the 50-acre neighborhood off of the two roads is wetlands.
Wenley Ferguson, director of habitat restoration for Save the Bay, and Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski are overseeing the work that started Tuesday and is expected to run through Friday. The two roads have been on the drawing board as ones in need of repair for several years.
"This is a first step to us assessing the capacity of the wetlands to drain," Zalaski said. "The next step will be understanding how that complements redesigning the road and regrading the road, and how it's surfaced and what drainage is needed."
Planning for the work involved studying aerial images of the site, dating back to the 1950s, to determine the location of the ditch and to track the overgrowth that kept a culvert or drainage pipe hidden from view until the excavator was used to remove some of the vegetation on Tuesday.
"You could tell from 1950 to the early 2000s there was a lack of maintenance and overgrowth of vegetation that caused the channels to basically disappear and provide no drainage function, which exacerbates the flooding issue" in the low-lying area, Zalaski said.
The town received permits for the project from the state Coastal Resources Management Council and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late July. Zalaski and Ferguson decided to do the work this week because of an advantageous tide schedule.
Improving the flow of the fresh and brackish water wetland on the north side of Breen Road should improve the area's natural habitat, Ferguson said. Normally the marsh restoration work could only occur in September-April, a less ecologically sensitive time, but because the habit is currently so poor the work was allowed to proceed in the summer.
A key to improving the habitat is reducing the presence of non-native Phragmites, the tall wetlands grass that crowds out native plants and displaces native animals. By improving water flow through the marsh, water salinity levels should increase to a more natural state and kill off or at least diminish the Phragmites. While the view to Little Narragansett Bay from Breen Road is currently blocked by a dense wall of Phragmites, Ferguson said the bay might be visible from the same spot in about one year.
"The roots of Phragmites can't tolerate high salinity. This should stunt the Phragmites so it won't grow as vigorously," Ferguson said.
As an example of improved habitats that should occur, Ferguson said, mummichog, small fish that feed on mosquito larvae, will be more likely to find their way from the salt marsh side to the fresh water wetland side and then back again. On Tuesday, Ferguson observed mosquito larvae in the fresh water wetland. "So it's good for the salt marsh fish species and it's good for us for public health," Ferguson said.
The project should also improve salt marsh vegetation, a key base of the food chain for species including the endangered salt marsh sparrow. Flooded marsh conditions prevent the sparrow's eggs from hatching or chicks from fledging.
The heavy overgrowth might require a second restoration phase, and Ferguson said she plans to work with Zalaski to develop an application for a maintenance permit, which would allow for periodic clearing of the area.
"What I've found with our maintenance projects is that you have to maintain drainage or it will get blocked," Ferguson said.
