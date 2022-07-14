WESTERLY — Town officials have requested a meeting with their counterparts at the state Department of Environmental Management to discuss a grant agreement that poses a potential obstacle for plans to sell the former Bradford School to a private developer.
A spokesman for DEM confirmed this week that department officials have been in touch with Town Attorney William Conley Jr. and Town Planner Nancy Letendre about the property.
A $53,291 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund was used by the town in 1984 to defray the cost of acquiring a portion of the 7 acres associated with the school. The town supplied the remaining $56,583 that was needed to complete the transaction.
A condition of the grant was for the property acquired with the federal funds to remain for recreation in perpetuity. A map that accompanies information on the grant from the federal government depicts a softball field and playground adjacent to the school building.
"The restrictions are essentially the same as for properties that receive state bond-funded grants for outdoor recreation — that the property forever remain publicly available for outdoor recreation," said Michael J. Healey, DEM's chief public affairs officer.
DEM served as a pass-through agency for the grant. The grant passed through DEM from the U.S. Department of Interior to the town. The National Park Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Interior, now serves as administrator of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. DEM also functions in an enforcement role for the fund.
The Town Council voted 4-2 on June 22 to pursue a sale of the property to Trendsetter Properties LLC, a Watch Hill-based development firm, for $750,000. Following the vote, council members said they were aware that questions regarding the grant would have to be answered and resolved before the sale could go through.
"The town has requested a meeting on this topic. As administrator of the program, DEM Planning and Development Chief Megan DiPrete has spoken with the town planner and also the town solicitor, providing links to the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund manual and answering procedural questions," Healey told The Sun.
A portion of the school property, Healey said, where the original school was, prior to an addition constructed in the 1990s, is not restricted by the Land and Water Conservation Fund program requirements.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund describes a conversion process for recreation land that was acquired using the fund.
According to the website, conversions must be authorized by the federal secretary of the interior and are only approved if they are found to be in accord with a comprehensive statewide outdoor recreation plan and only "upon such conditions as the secretary deems necessary to assure the substitution of other recreation properties of at least equal fair market value and of reasonably equivalent usefulness and location."
Healey said he was not aware of the town having made a formal request for conversion of the property. Town officials have said the grant is not recorded in the municipal land records and might be hard to enforce. Short of a conversion of the property from public recreation, Healey said, the land must remain available for public use.
"As the administrator of the Land and Water Conservation Fund program, the National Park Service is the decision maker. The town received the benefit of the funding and, according to the federal rules, would be expected to carry out the program requirements," Healey said.
The potential sale of the property also must clear a regulatory hurdle administered by the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission. The school is considered to be a "contributing resource" in the Bradford Village Historic District, which is listed in the national and state registers of historic places. By state law, the state and municipalities are required to seek advice from the commission if it undertakes, funds or licenses activity that "will encroach upon, damage, or destroy, physically, visually, or environmentally, any site, building, place, landmark, or area included in the state register."
On June 1, Jefferey D. Emidy, interim executive director of the commission, wrote to Town Manager Shawn Lacey and informed him that sale of the school property will require seeking advice from the commission. He went on to request that the town consult with the commission and explain why the property was being sold and the town's goals for the property if it were sold.
As an aside, Emidy also said in his letter that an attempt by the town to have the property converted from its recreation status would trigger a review by the commission under the National Historic Preservation Act. Emidy, on Thursday, said he was made aware of the potential sale by a town resident and through articles in The Sun.
On Thursday, Emidy said the commission had not yet heard from Lacey or anyone else on the town's behalf. "They haven't informed us or explained what they are doing or why," Emidy said.
Lacey could not be reached for comment for this article. Jeffrey Pucci, a principal in Trendsetter Properties LLC, declined to answer questions for this article, saying he did not have detailed knowledge of the grant or questions raised by DEM or the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission. Pucci has previously said his company would likely build apartments or condominiums on the property if the sale goes through.
