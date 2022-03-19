WESTERLY — Westerly native Salvatore J. Augeri Sr., a former coach and Westerly Public Schools superintendent, has been honored and celebrated many times during his storied career for his notable achievements and contributions to the people and town of Westerly. Yet he was totally taken aback by his latest recognition.
No stranger to recognition, Augeri is charter member of the Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Fame and member of both the Providence Gridiron and Rhode Island Interscholastic League Athletic halls of fame. Augeri — who graduated from Westerly High in 1956 and from the University of Rhode Island in 1960 — taught biology and physiology at his alma mater for a number of years before being named superintendent in 1980.
In 1964, he took over a Westerly High football program that had fallen on hard times and turned it into one of the most respected programs in the state. The high school athletic field has been named in his honor.
But when the call came in one morning last week from Westerly physician Daniel Gaccione telling him that he'd just been chosen as Dante Society of Westerly's "Person of the Year" for 2022, Augeri said he was "floored."
Gaccione, a Westerly native and orthopedic surgeon, has chaired the society's nominating committee for many years.
Most every year since its founding, he said, the Dante Society presents the Person of the Year Award to an individual who plays a significant role in community life and who "best exemplifies the society's aims ... to preserve and foster the Italian culture."
Augeri, Gaccione said in an email, is not only a revered educator, coach, administrator and public servant, but "a fount of wisdom that makes us all wish we could have put on set of shoulder pads for him."
Naming the beloved coach Person of the Year is just one way to "recognize this great man’s lifetime achievements," Gaccione added.
"I just never expected anything like this," Augeri said Friday morning via telephone from his home on Pearl Street in Westerly's North End, where he lives with his wife of 62 years, Elaine Serra Augeri.
"I'm very, very honored," continued the man who coached the Westerly High Bulldogs to Class B Super Bowl championships in 1973 and 1974, and helped them maintain a 30-game winning streak from 1972-75.
"I'm kind of overwhelmed," he added, "but it sure makes me proud to be selected."
"He's modest," said Elaine, "modest and very humble."
"Sal epitomizes leadership," said Thomas DiPaola of Westerly, who serves as the executive director of the Rhode Island School Superintendents’ Association. "He is someone who cares deeply about the people and the town of Westerly."
DiPaola, who called Augeri a "longtime mentor and friend," stressed how proud both Sal and Elaine are of their Italian heritage, how much they have both supported the town over the years, and how deeply devoted they are to the town where they both grew up.
DiPaola, also a former Westerly schools superintendent, said he feels fortunate to have been mentored by a man he sees as part of Westerly's rich and long educational legacy.
"I feel like Bob Mudge mentored Sal, and then Sal kept us on a good path," he said.
Augeri said he considers himself lucky to have had exceptional coaches and mentors like the late Bob Mudge, a former Westerly schools teacher, administrator and a member of both the URI and Westerly High Athletic halls of fame, and John Stellitano, another Westerly High Athletic Hall of Famer.
Although baseball was his favorite sport and he grew up dreaming of playing first base for the New York Yankees, Augeri jumped in when he was asked to be the assistant coach of the Westerly High football team.
"I said, 'Well, I'm really a baseball player, but I'll help,'" Augeri recalled. "Then all of a sudden, I'm a football coach. Things happen in odd ways in life.
"I had so many supportive teachers in Westerly," he added. "I had a great learning experience and I got to love teaching because of it."
Westerly native Robert Mitchell, an athlete and star football player who played for Augeri when he was a student at Westerly High, said Augeri's positive influence has been "profound" and long lasting.
"Not just for me," added Mitchell, who retired as the superintendent of Cumberland schools last June. "I know I speak for lots and lots of others. Sal was one of the most influential people in my life."
Past recipients of the Dante award include Joseph Potter, the president of the Permanent Columbus Day Parade Committee; Maria Gabrielle Allen, proprietor of Bella Vita Salon; the late Joseph Terranova, longtime Westerly High School Latin teacher; Stellitano, the former Westerly High School athlete and coach; and John Coduri, past president of the Babcock-Smith House Museum and co-author of a book about Westerly's granite industry.
The last time the society named a Person of the Year, Gaccione said, was three years ago, pre-pandemic, when the entire 36-member Our Lady of Mount Carmel Committee was chosen to receive the prestigious award.
This year's banquet will be held on Friday, May 6, at the Haversham.
