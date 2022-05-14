WESTERLY — About two weeks after announcing he would take a leave of absence from his duties as chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee, Robert Ritacco has been voted out of power and the group has installed new leadership.
Ritacco, through an email to members of the town's committee's executive board, announced on April 25 that he planned to take a leave of absence. It was the same day he was indicted by a statewide grand jury on two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Superior Court in Wakefield on May 23.
About 20 of 33 town committee members gathered Thursday night at the Westerly Bocce Club on Ledward Avenue, the committee's regular meeting location, according to David Patten, the committee's treasurer. During the meeting, those in attendance voted unanimously to amend the committee's bylaws to add a provision that states members of the committee's executive board will lose their positions upon facing criminal charges or proceedings.
With Ritacco, who served as chairman of the town committee for about 23 years, removed from his leadership post, the committee then elected Leo Manfred to be its new chairman. Manfred, a lawyer who serves as the town's prosecutor, had previously held the position of second vice chairman, a post that Diane Chiaradio Bowdy was elected to on Thursday night. Ritacco did not attend the meeting, Patten said.
The leadership changes come a few weeks before the late June deadline when individuals who plan to seek local, state and federal elective offices in November are required in Rhode Island to submit declarations of candidacy.
"I'm looking forward to the town committee becoming a more active and vital group in town government," Patten said.
The charges against Ritacco arose from a state police investigation of alleged events that occurred on May 29, 2021, the start of Memorial Day weekend. Ritacco is alleged to have committed sex acts on a woman who did not consent and was unable to defend herself at the time.
First-degree sexual assault is a capital offense, meaning it carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Because capital felonies, such as the ones Ritacco is charged with are so serious, the only way they can be charged is through the indictment process. Under the indictment process, the prosecution presents evidence to a grand jury to review and determine if there is probable cause to support the charge. If so, the grand jury returns an indictment. If the case goes to trial, a jury will determine Ritacco's guilt or innocence.
The 52-year-old Ritacco has been active in town government for many years. He served on the Zoning Board of Review for 14 years and has been a member of several other town boards. He also served one term on the Town Council.
