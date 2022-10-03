WESTERLY — Local and state officials celebrated the completion of the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project on Monday, cutting a ceremonial ribbon to mark the reopening of two-way traffic on Westerly-Bradford Road.
The road, which had been closed since July 5, has become a major artery in town, handling more than 4,000 cars a day and providing a vital link between Routes 78 and 1. Completion of the bridge means traffic over MacGowan Brook is now unfettered, and the 8-ton weight limit has been removed.
“The residents of the town of Westerly certainly now recognize Route 91 as a major artery and thoroughfare linking so many parts of our community,” Town Manager Shawn Lacey said. “The replacement and upgrade of the Cottrell Bridge was vital to ensure the safety of the surrounding wildlife habitat and especially for the over 4,300 vehicles that traverse the bridge daily. We are pleased and grateful for the professional and diligent work by RIDOT in fast-tracking the project to meet the needs and lessen the burden to the commuters here in Westerly.”
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation project replaced the structurally deficient bridge using corrosion-resistant, fiber-reinforced polymer girders instead of steel beams. Using this method allowed RIDOT to compress work that normally would have take a full construction season (spring to fall) into just three months.
“Along rural roads in Rhode Island like this one, closing a bridge is a big deal given the distances people need to travel to get around it,” Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said. “That’s why we’re so grateful for the diligent work of the men and women on RIDOT’s team that fast-tracked this work and reopened this road in very short order.”
RIDOT teamed with the state Department of Environmental Management to time the bridge work to take place during a low-flow period for McGowan Brook to minimize any environmental impacts.
“This is another example of RIDOT meeting the needs of the community, employing innovative bridge-construction methods to replace this bridge as quickly as possible and provide a safe, modern bridge that will serve Westerly for decades to come,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said.
This bridge replacement used funding from RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.
