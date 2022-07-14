RICHMOND — Town Council members have approved an $83,333 funding request from the Maddie Potts Foundation to aid in construction of the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House, which has forged ahead successfully thanks in part to community volunteers as the foundation continues to work toward completing the project in time for the fall sports season.
Members of the foundation will next turn their sights toward Charlestown in the coming week as they seek to offset exorbitant project overrun costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent inflation.
Dan Potts, father of Maddie Potts, said that if both Charlestown and Hopkinton were to also approve an $83,333 grant using ARPA money, it would provide the foundation with $250,000 to offset costs that have risen by more than 50% since the start of the project in 2017.
“Since our initial building estimate of $719,784 on May 1, 2020, the cost of construction has increased to $1,187,506.25 as of May 9, 2022,” Potts said in a recent letter to public officials and foundation supporters. “The ARPA funding would significantly increase our ability to finish and pay for the facility on schedule. This facility will be a valued asset to the school and community for generations.”
In a meeting with officials in Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown over the past month, Potts has told each community that the purpose of the funding will be used to complete plumbing, fire alarm and electrical work at the site. If the organization is able to obtain the funding, he said he is confident that the now $1.2 million project will be completed without use of any local tax revenue from the three towns.
Work is still continuing, and Potts said that if all goes as planned, the Maddie Potts Foundation will turn the field house over to the Chariho Regional School District on Aug. 14.
The Maddie Potts Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in 2017 in honor of Potts' daughter, then Chariho High senior Maddie Potts, following her sudden death, has sought to provide the field house ever since. The foundation was formed approximately a month after her death, and the organization has also continued to provide annual scholarships for local students.
Maddie’s mother, Stephanie Potts, said in a recent email message to supporters that the foundation has succeeded thanks in large part to the community. She said the foundation had promised the community the field house prior to the pandemic, and that volunteers were determined to fulfill its promise.
“As a foundation that has been able to raise nearly $1 million in four years, in our tri-town community, in a global pandemic, while enduring a parent's worst loss, we have only begun to address the needs for which we will be able to contribute and expand upon,” she said. “We could not have accomplished this without every single person that has pulled us through.”
In approving the request this week, Richmond council member Ronald Newman said the foundation has gone above and beyond, and that the resulting facility is one that all three towns should be proud of. He noted the request would not have been needed if not for inflation, and praised all those involved in the project.
Members of the Charlestown Town Council will discuss the town’s use of ARPA funding during a meeting scheduled for Monday evening, and the foundation’s request is expected to be part of the discussion. The foundation said officials, including Charlestown Town Council President Deborah Carney, have toured the new facility.
While Charlestown officials expressed support for the project in the past, no vote has been taken regarding the foundation’s request for ARPA funding.
In neighboring Hopkinton, officials also expressed general support for the project although some, including Town Council member Scott Bill Hirst, have expressed concerns in using ARPA funding for the field house.
The project is a worthy one, Hirst said at a June meeting in Hopkinton, but he said he could not justify funding anything school-related with ARPA funding.
“I don’t support giving money to the Maddie Potts Foundation, and I believe anything for the school district should be funded by money coming from the school’s budget,” he said. “About 76% of our money already goes to the schools, and I would like to see this money for police, first responders and other needs that more directly help our town.”
