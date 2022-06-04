RICHMOND — Recent high-profile mass shootings, including a May 24 incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead, has given members of the Town Council pause to consider whether pandemic funding may be better spent on improving security in the community.
The Richmond Town Council took no action last week, instead providing a consensus that it would prefer to re-engage in discussions on Tuesday following an update at the council’s meeting last week. Council member James Palmisciano led the request for additional time, stating that he believed it was necessary so that council members could do their due diligence in reviewing the best options for the community.
“In light of everything that happened in the past week, I think we have an opportunity to circle the wagons so to speak,” Palmisciano said at last week's meeting.
“It’s worth looking at our schools, looking at how we may be able to use the ARPA money to reinforce training, security and things for our police department to enhance how they are able to react in a time of need,” he continued.
For Richmond officials, who have sought to narrow the focus on how to spend the community’s $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding over the past few weeks, the short delay is unlikely to cause any significant impact, provided all money is properly allocated and spent in accordance with federal deadlines.
The council has committed just $174,000 so far to various projects or initiatives, including $46,050 and a matching grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, hiring program; $64,000 for digital police radios; $20,000 to fund a health care advocate position that would coordinate with the Richmond Police Department; $24,000 for IT computer equipment; and $20,000 for equipment purchases for Beaver River Park.
Finance Director Laura Kenyon said the council-approved projects were all initially included in department 2022-23 fiscal budget requests, but were moved once determined they could be funded using ARPA money.
Some of these grants will already aid in enhancing school safety, Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr. said. Using the COPS funding, the town will be able to enhance police presence at each school property, providing a visible and readily available police resource on site. The health care advocate component would also aid in police responses, officials said, providing a resource to partner and get individuals the appropriate help they may need based on the circumstances.
Palmisciano said he believes the town is in a position to be able to provide even greater security enhancements, but more time was needed to review how similar efforts in other communities have played out.
“There are some schools and communities [using ARPA money for security] already. I just need more time to be able to look at this and consider,” he said.
The council had also previously shown support for a $75,000 initiative that would fund the hiring of a human services director and establishment of a Human Services Department in town, but that money has not been allocated in any council vote.
Pamela A. Rohland, chairwoman of the town’s Wellness Committee, said although it may seem like a large cost up front, the benefits of having a human services director would far outweigh the costs over time.
Rohland told council members that the new director would be able to provide assistance for struggling residents and help directly address mental health needs in town. The director would also serve to take pressure off local police officers, who Rohland said have taken it upon themselves to provide help at the senior center — including an officer even giving an elderly resident a ride to a medical appointment in a pinch.
“If we had a human services director, they could also help with grant writing to help unburden police from all the extra work they are doing,” she said. “A dedicated director that would be able to know where spaces are, where the resources are and help coordinate transportation.”
Members of the council are expected to take up discussions again at their regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Richmond Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.