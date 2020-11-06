RICHMOND — When residents voiced their concerns over the high numbers of turtles being struck and killed on some of the town’s roads, department of public works director Scott Barber responded, installing a “turtle crossing” sign on the New London Turnpike, where many of the collisions occur. The bright yellow signs cost about $45 each.
“We’ve got a couple of other locations we’re going to be putting them up too,” Barber said. “Punchbowl Trail and there’s another place on Kenyon Hill Trail.”
Barber said this has been a particularly bad year for turtle mortality on town roads.
“For some reason this year, there seemed to have been a lot of turtles that had been crushed in the road, so they wanted to bring awareness,” he said. “Unfortunately with the COVID, we had ordered the signs weeks and weeks ago and they were delayed coming in, so as soon as we could get them up, we got them right up.”
Town Administrator Karen Pinch said Barber always listens to residents’ concerns.
“Scott’s always good about monitoring social media as well as being responsive to his phone and email with complaints from the public or suggestions from the public for things that might need to be done,” she said. “I appreciate that he was responsive to the people who were asking for the signs, and I think it was a great thing to do and didn’t cost a lot.”
Turtles attempt to cross roads in the spring to lay their eggs on the other side and many are run over by cars. Richmond resident and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Suzanne Payton said there were several problem areas or “hot spots” in town, where roads run past wetlands where the turtles live and breed.
“I know that it’s a major issue for turtles and we have, especially wood turtles and spotted turtles in our area, being in the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed,” she said. “And those are species that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has identified as a really high priority for the region as species that are considered at risk and under consideration in the next five years or so for potentially federal listing status. So we’re trying to find out as much as we can about what the different threats are to those species, and certainly, anything that can be done at the local level, when you find a spot where you know they’re crossing roads, I’m so grateful that people are noticing and doing something about it.”
Scott Buchanan is the amphibian and reptile biologist with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. Turtle mortality on roadways, he said, can decimate an entire species in a given area.
“It’s particularly problematic with turtles, because turtles take a long time to mature and they are slow to reproduce,” he said. “So when an adult turtle, especially a female, is hit on the road, that’s a lot of the reproductive capacity that’s taken out of that population in one fell swoop, and even a couple of turtles a year, for a small population of turtles, is enough to wipe that population out. That is well-documented. That is strong science.”
A team of University of Rhode Island researchers, led by professor Nancy Karraker, is currently documenting the numbers of reptiles and amphibians killed on Rhode Island’s roads.
“It’s not specific to turtles,” Buchanan said of the study. “It’s really broader, focused on all amphibians and reptiles.”
While the turtle crossing signs are helpful for raising awareness and can prompt motorists to slow down, the ultimate solution, Buchanan said, would be mitigation measures already in limited use in Massachusetts, that use low fences to direct turtles out of harm’s way and provide tunnels that allow them to safely cross roads. But before those can be employed in Rhode Island, it’s important to first document the hot spots.
In the meantime, Buchanan said it was encouraging to see residents who care enough to do something to protect turtles in their town.
“I just think it’s great that there’s local initiative, and going forward, I want to continue to raise awareness about road mortality and get as much data and information as possible, so we can identify hot spots,” he said.
