Members of the Rhode Island State Police will again take part in the annual Boston Marathon in an effort to raise money — only this year’s event will be much different.
A team of troopers, led by veteran marathoners Sgt. Peter Cambio and Trooper Roupen Bastajian, will run 26.2 miles from the Rhode Island State Police headquarters in North Scituate to the state police barracks on Nooseneck Hill Road on Monday. The run will begin around 7:30 a.m., state police said, and spectators are encouraged to follow their progress on either the Rhode Island State Police Facebook page or their Instagram account.
The marathon is part of several that will take place on Monday throughout New England as participants take part in the Boston Marathon’s first-ever virtual event.
“We’re proud to have the opportunity to support Cops for Kids with Cancer again this year,” said Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety, in a news release. “When our Troopers run the marathon in Boston each year, we’ve been able to help Rhode Island families who have a child with cancer. This year the route is different, but our commitment and the importance of the cause remain the same.”
Rhode Island State Police have participated in the Boston Marathon for each of the past 18 years now, and the 2020 event will mark the eighth consecutive year that they will run in support of the charity, Cops for Kids with Cancer. Cops for Kids with Cancer provides assistance to families who are faced with the challenges of caring for a child with cancer.
The trooper running will also dedicate this year's run to Massachusetts State Police Lt. William Coulter, an avid marathon runner and supporter of Cops for Kids with Cancer. Coulter died last year.
Members of the Rhode Island State Police Boston Marathon Team have already raised $10,000 of their $15,000 goal and hope to raise the rest through donations and the sale of T-shirts and patches. To donate to the Rhode Island State Police marathon team, visit https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/donation-rhode-island-state-police.
To purchase a T-shirt or patch, contact Trooper Amy Jackman at (401) 444-1064 or amy.jackman@risp.gov.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.