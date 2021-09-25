WESTERLY — Dotted with unkempt vacant lots and more than a couple of antiquated strip malls, Route 1, from the top of the Granite Street hill to the Charlestown town line, calls out for a facelift, officials say.
"I'm not aware of anyone who thinks that whole stretch of properties along Route 1 is beautiful or working the way it could be," said Justin Hopkins, chairman of the town's Planning Board, in a recent interview.
With an eye toward boosting development in the area and bringing it into closer symmetry with nearby neighborhoods, a request for proposals from consultants was recently issued looking for a firm capable of making an assessment, recommendations and formulating a plan. Efforts to improve both the Route 1 corridor and the downtown area as a form of economic revitalization are both goals in the town's newly revised Comprehensive Plan.
Ideally, Hopkins said, the Route 1 plan would propose potential ways to "help foster a better development or revitalization" of the corridor to make it more "walkable and pedestrian friendly and something that fits in with the neighborhoods surrounding it."
The assessment will include an analysis of each property's zoning, setback requirements, infrastructure and ownership history, building/lot condition (including age), occupancy/vacancy status, property value and development potential. Capacity of infrastructure, including sewer, water, electricity, wireless and broadband, will also be studied.
The consultant, once selected, will also look at transportation and transit, including trains, buses and airport; sidewalks, crosswalks, street widths, parking areas, bicycle access and curb cut locations, and public transportation routes and schedules.
"Anyone who travels [the area] recognizes that there's historically been layered store fronts with high turnover that are not very well planned and are antiquated in terms of the buildings, infrastructure and parking," Hopkins said.
Hopkins and Joseph M. Montesano, a Planning Board member, are working with James Torres, Economic Development Commission chairman, and Douglas Brockway, the commission's vice chairman, as members of the Route 1 Corridor Committee or ROCC.
Since it is advisory in nature, the EDC, Torres said, works closely with the Planning Board, which makes recommendations to the Town Council and the town manager.
Brockway and Ralph M. Abruzzese, an EDC member, interviewed about 25 business owners and other stakeholders and interested parties to get an understanding of visions for both the Route 1 corridor and the downtown area. Torres summarized the findings of the interviews.
"People basically said it's a great town with great potential, but the investments are uncoordinated and not as attractive as they could be with parking lot deserts, multiple curb cuts and vacancies," Torres said.
The EDC has formulated guiding principles as it works on the revitalization effort: protect existing residential neighborhoods, leverage existing commercial development and fill vacancies where they exist, and consider mixed use development that allows for combinations of commercial and residential uses. "So it's more of a community feel rather than a bunch of overactive commercial strips," Torres said.
The consultant, Torres said, should help determine whether the EDC is on the right course and "come up with recommendations on what we ought to do going forward."
In addition to an assessment, Torres said, the consultant will provide a market analysis and comment on steps the town could take, such as extending water lines or public sewer system use.
"We want them to give us the blueprint on how to encourage business development but also a community atmosphere. How do we go about creating that? What are the regulations we should have in place to encourage developers to come with that sort of approach?" Torres said.
A critical aspect of developing the plan will be soliciting input from residents, Torres said.
"We also want to engage with the community, have discussions and get input to make sure this is what the people of the town want," Torres said.
The request for proposals are due by Oct. 5. The bid document seeking the requests sets out a nine-month process that starts with a community partners and stakeholders meeting facilitated by the consultant and culminates with Town Council leading work sessions and public hearings prior to adoption of the plan that is anticipated for August.
