MYSTIC — Mayflower II, the 64-year-old historic reproduction of the ship that made its way from England to what is now known as Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620, will make sail from Mystic Seaport Museum on Monday and head to New London for two weeks of training and sea trials.
The ship, which has been undergoing a major restoration at the Seaport for the last three years, is scheduled to depart from the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard at 9 a.m., under tow by the tugboat Jaguar, according to an announcement released Wednesday by Plimoth Plantation.
While the public will be unable to view the ship's departure from the museum, there are several vantage points where spectators will be able to watch as Mayflower II makes its way down the Mystic River. Spectators are asked to be mindful of local regulations and to practice physical distancing and mask-wearing for the safety of others.
Once in New London, Mayflower II will be docked at the City Pier for just about two weeks. The ship's captain, Whit Perry, Plimoth’s director of maritime preservation and operations, will oversee a crew of 27 who will conduct sea trials to test the ship’s performance and perform sail training to ensure safe operation. For the health and safety of the crew, the ship will not be available for public visitation until it is back home in Plymouth Harbor.
Following its stay in New London, Mayflower II will depart for Plymouth, where it is expected to arrive around Aug. 10, according to the announcement, in time for the 400th anniversary of the settlement. Dates and times are subject to change based on tide and weather conditions, as well as other factors that may affect the safety of the ship and crew.
"In a year marred by loss and great uncertainty in the world, we are hopeful that once again sailing Mayflower may offer a symbol of courage and perseverance to millions of people,” said Ellie Donovan, Plimoth Plantation’s executive director. “We will be forever grateful to Mystic Seaport Museum for their partnership on this remarkable restoration, and we are thrilled to bring Mayflower home to Plymouth in this 400th commemoration year.”
In a statement released earlier this month, Plimoth Plantation announced its plans to undergo a name change and shared its new logo featuring two words, "Plimoth" and "Patuxet." The statement said, "Our plan, for some time, has been to announce a new name for the Museum later this year as we commemorate the 400th anniversary (1620-2020) of the Pilgrims' arrival on the shores of historic Patuxet. In the meantime, we are using a special mark as part of this year’s commemoration. You’ll see this reflected in much of our signage and on our social media accounts.
"As our Nation faces a pandemic, an economic crisis, a reckoning with racial injustice and a highly-charged election year, there is no doubt that we have reached an inflection point in our history," the statement continues, "one that raises necessary, and at times painful, discussions. But, especially in these times, that is what museums are called to do."
Designed by MIT-trained naval architect William Avery Baker for Plimoth Plantation, Mayflower II was built in Brixham, England, beginning in July 1955. The ship was intended as a gift to the people of America from the people of England to honor the bonds of friendship formed during World War II. The historic square-rigger arrived in Plymouth under sail on June 13, 1957 to great fanfare and 25,000 spectators, and since that time has been a major exhibit of Plimoth Plantation. Millions of visitors have crossed the ship's decks to learn about the Pilgrims’ historic journey and 17th-century maritime life, the announcement said.
The $11.2 million restoration process started in the winter of 2014-2015.
In a 2017 interview, Perry, the Mayflower II captain, predicted "sailing the Mayflower II back to Plymouth is going to be quite a spectacle."
"Seeing the ship back under sail is going to be a beautiful sight," he added.
More details about the ship's voyage back to Plymouth will be announced soon, according to Plimoth Plantation. People interested in tracking the ship's journey can use the MarineTraffic app or the website called www.marinetraffic.com. Search for Mayflower and choose the "Sailing Vessel [US]."
