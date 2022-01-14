NORTH STONINGTON — Determining what comes next at the North Stonington Education Center and making it happen in the coming few months should be a top priority for town officials, and the best solution may be to demolish a portion of the building as planned, replacing it with a green space while repurposing the remainder of the building.
That was the message shared with town officials through a community conversation last weekend, and members of the North Stonington Board of Selectmen said Tuesday they are prepared to move forward in developing a plan that will reflect what residents want to see done with the building at 298 Norwich Westerly Road.
“One of the goals of this administration was to make sure the residents feel heard and are a part of this process,” First Selectman Robert Carlson said. “As officials, we now have a responsibility to act on what was said. We will need to take everything into consideration and have a private workshop as officials to move forward in a way that will best meet what our community wants.”
The rough-draft recommendations were presented to selectmen during a discussion Tuesday, and a final report was expected to be completed by the end of this week.
Stephanie Mastroianni, chairwoman of the Community Conversation Committee, said the Jan. 8 conversation drew about 50 participants, with 11 also completing a full survey to voice what they hoped to see.
Although the turnout helped provide valuable data, she said there were initially about 60 participants signed up. She said that concerns over COVID-19 had led some to cancel, and caused slight confusion as some who registered to attend in person instead sought to join the conversation through the virtual portal.
With three separate smaller group discussions following the initial presentation, Mastroianni said the community conservation presented three discussions that still produced some shared thoughts.
“All of those who participated agreed that something needs to be done, and repurposing seems to be a preferred choice,” Mastroianni said. “People want to see the footprint kept small, and it costs less to care for a green space than a full building. Other key discussions that they want to see include a cost analysis comparing options, as well as looking at the impact 10 years down the road, looking at environmental responsibilities and exploring grants and alternative funding no matter what we decide to do.”
For the town, the question of how to reuse the property has been a struggle. The town received the property from the North Stonington Board of Education in August 2020 following completion of the school building project, but has been unable to find a partner to properly fill the space.
Discussions with two organizations to come to an agreement on a lease both fell through, and searches to find a new partner over the summer were fruitless. With an estimated $130,000 in annual costs for maintenance and operations, Carlson said it is time for the town to be thorough, but move quickly to finally find a solution for the center.
Carlson said members of the Board of Selectmen would resume their own discussions at the next regular meeting, with a goal of delivering a future plan for the property to residents by March.
One suggestion also made over the weekend, which both Carlson and Selectman Brett Mastroianni said would be beneficial to determining a final solution, is to see whether a deed restriction could be altered to expand potential property uses. The building, which is owned by Wheeler Library, is deeded for town use “for education purposes only.”
Mastroianni said he sought clarity, noting that he was concerned town meetings on the property “already violated that deed,” but town officials said a legal review and clarification from Wheeler Library’s Board of Trustees determined that municipal meetings were a legitimate use of school property as deeded.
“We need to get that clarification, and once we see what the options are we can build off that,” he said.
