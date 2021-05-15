WESTERLY — A resident who insists he has evidence that tenants of critical race theory are being taught in the town's public schools says he remains committed to proving his assertion. School administrators and members of the School Committee say the man is wrong and has not substantiated his claims.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr., who attended the town's public schools as did his now adult children, has addressed the School Committee three times during committee meetings since October. Each time he has claimed the curriculum that guides the school district includes tenants of critical race theory. He has at times argued that the curriculum is also influenced by positions held by Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project.
Critical race theory, according to Encyclopedia Britannica is "an intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans."
Chiaradio, who recently created a Westerly Residents Against Indoctrination private Facebook group that now has 208 members, said during an interview Friday that critical race theory is causing division in the country.
"Critical race theory is so insulting to people of color who work hard every single day to provide for their family because it tells people of color that the only way they are going to succeed is because of an engineered outcome," he said.
While the country cannot "run from its history, most of that is in the past. Most of those skeletons are buried," Chiaradio said.
Chiaradio has asked the schools administration for a copy of the district's curriculum and policies related to it, a list of all text books used in district schools, a list of all books in school libraries, and detailed information about a grant the district received to conduct bias training for teachers. In response to the curriculum request, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau sent Chiaradio a link to Westerly High School's 42-page Program of Studies and a link to the curriculum section of the district's website. There is no other document that fits the description of "curriculum," Garceau said during an interview on Thursday.
"I sent him the links to the curriculum," Garceau said.
Chiaradio insists the district must have curriculum documents that outline the strategies and approaches to what and how students are taught.
Garceau also sent Chiaradio a link with information on the bias training program, but the website does not have all the information requested by Chiaradio. Garceau also informed Chiaradio that a comprehensive list of all print resources used in district classrooms does not exist. During a School Committee meeting on Wednesday, Chiaradio suggested that he might make a formal request for the documents he is seeking through the state Access to Public Records Act.
Garceau also told The Sun that despite Chiaradio's assertion to the contrary, the district does not have an "anti-racism policy." "We don't have one. It doesn't exist. We might in the future," Garceau said.
Chiaradio has repeatedly discussed the youth version of "Stamped," a book that was selected as the Read Across Rhode Island title for 2021 by the Rhode Island Center for the Book, which has conducted the annual reading program for about 20 years. Westerly Middle School students were offered the voluntary opportunity to read the book and participate in after-school discussions of the book.
According to the Rhode Island Center for the Book website, the youth version of "Stamped" "reveals the history of racist ideas in America and inspires hope for an anti-racist future. It takes you on a race journey from then to now, shows you why we feel how we feel, and why the poison of racism lingers. It also proves that while racist ideas have always been easy to fabricate and distribute, they can also be discredited."
On Wednesday, during a School Committee meeting, Chiaradio called the book "poison."
"Yes this was voluntary. However, in my view, the district gave its approval and therefore its recommendation by not raising any objection," Chiaradio said.
Garceau said he is reading "Stamped" for the second time. Rhode Island Center for the Book tends to select books that are somewhat provocative, Garceau said, to facilitate discussion. Although he said he did not agree with the entirety of the book, Garceau said he finds it to be well written and well researched.
"I'm never gong to tell a kid not to read any book. ... [I say] read. Read stuff you agree with and read stuff you don't agree with. I'm never going to tell a kid not to read," Garceau said.
Chiaradio says he is also seeking answers about an online petition that was promoted on Facebook and sent by email about one year ago seeking "support to help move the Westerly Public School District and School Committee to commit to anti-racist policies and practices." The petition can be viewed here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfwlIvv1goTKdhhqB_5j_M8yOgIsE-VXJOYr6ksxlOv9AUSwQ/viewform. The petition appeared on Facebook shortly after the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd and was also emailed by a district teacher who used their school district email account to send the petition to parents. More than 400 people signed the petition.
Garceau on Thursday said he would not disclose the name of the teacher who sent the petition by email because the teacher's use of the district's email account was handled as a personnel matter. The petition followed a statement that Garceau posted to Facebook following Floyd's death in which Garceau expressed support for people of color and those on the margins of society. "Because they need to know they are welcome," Garceau explained Thursday.
Garceau said he did not necessarily disagree with the points the teacher made in the petition but said the district's email account should not have been used.
"The mistake was that the schools' email system was used. That situation was addressed by me and the teachers union, and it won't happen again," Garceau said.
The school district and its teachers are not incorporating the tenants of critical race theory in their lessons Garceau told The Sun and Chiaradio in a recent email.
"I can also attest that neither Critical Race Theory, nor a 'Black Lives Matter' or a '1619' curriculum as you have previously alleged, is being taught in the Westerly Public Schools. Teachers and principals have been asked repeatedly and observed repeatedly and have likewise repeatedly been reminded that this is not part of our curriculum. They have also repeatedly been reminded that they are to keep their own political opinions and any 'theories' in check in the classroom. We have no reports of Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter Curriculum or 1619 Project Curriculum being taught in any classroom at any level. Principals and teachers are frankly mystified that they are even being asked about this again and again," Garceau said.
If critical race theory were being taught, Garceau told The Sun, he was confident that parents with children in the district school system would have notified him. He also noted that several members of the School Committee have children who attend schools in the district. Committee member Christine Cooke, who has a child in the district, said she was concerned that state and federal political efforts could result in critical race theory being forced upon public school districts but said she was not aware of it being taught in Westerly.
"I have to go by what Dr. Garceau is telling us and what my eyes are seeing and that is that it's not here," Cooke said.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, who is Robert Chiaradio Jr.'s sister, agreed with Cooke.
"I will echo Mrs. Cooke. I don't believe anyone on the School Committee wants critical race theory taught in our schools, but we haven't seen evidence of it," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
School Committee members said Robert Chiaradio has yet to provide evidence of his claims.
"I need facts and evidence like days and names and who is teaching what ... until that happens I feel like there is nothing we can do," said School Committee member Rebecca Fowler, who said she is listening to an audio version of "Stamped."
Chiaradio, who has discussed his positions on radio station WBLQ and in a paid advertisement in The Sun several months ago, said he plans to continue seeking answers and documents to protect the district's students. While some members of the School Committee have responded to him during meetings and by email, he asserts the responses do not touch specifically on the issues he has raised.
"It should never have come to this. All they had to do was be transparent and honest ... it was their doing to make this personal against me and by doing that they made it personal against the taxpayers and citizens of this town ... it's my job to get that information out and get it out I will," Chiaradio said.
