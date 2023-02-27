STONINGTON — When a seat opened suddenly on the Board of Finance last year, Republican Bryan Bentz stepped out of retirement to return to the board and fill the vacant role.
Now the longtime public servant is hoping to use his experience to serve the community as first selectman.
The 63-year-old Stonington resident and former chairman of the Board of Finance announced late last week that he will be campaigning for the town’s top elected office in November, and he said that if elected, he would be focused on developing a long-term spending plan that would address infrastructure needs without overburdening taxpayers.
Although running as a Republican, Bentz said his intent with the campaign was to rise above partisanship to do what is best for Stonington and the town’s residents.
“When it comes to town issues, there is usually very little partisan divide or dispute. The people from both parties are unpaid volunteers, and they join these boards and commissions because they want what’s best for the town,” he said, noting he hopes to run a clean campaign. “I think partisanship rears its head when it comes to state and federal elections, but that’s not how it works on a local level.”
For Bentz, a father of three adult children with his wife, Mary Ann Bentz, the decision to run for top office was about giving back to a community that helped to make him the man he is today.
A 1977 graduate of Stonington High School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He returned to the community after college and opened Bentz Engineering LLC in 1996, a company that offers consulting and system development in areas including artificial intelligence, databases, software development and more. By 1997, he was a member of the Board of Education’s technology committee and began his career in politics.
Bentz first earned a seat on the Board of Finance in 2001, and for nearly two decades he worked as a member of the Board of Finance and Stonington Republican Town Committee, including serving as chairman of both, until retiring from political life in 2019 for personal reasons.
“It was my time on the Board of Finance that made me want to consider first running for selectman, but the timing wasn’t right before,” he said. “My circumstances have changed, and I am at a point in my life where I am able to commit to something more demanding, and I believe I have the expertise to help make a difference.”
Bentz has also volunteered around the community in a variety of other roles, including as a member of the Quiambaug Fire Department and is a practicing justice of the peace, sailor, active painter and history buff. He and his family, who live in a home once owned by his grandfather, have also been involved working with rescued border collies.
When Bentz was tapped to replace David Motherway Jr. on the Board of Finance last year, Chairman Timothy O’Brien said in a news release that Bentz was a natural choice given his knowledge of the town and its inner workings.
“Bryan is well respected in the community as well as respected by the members on the board who served with him,” he said in a September news release.
If elected, that is exactly what Bentz said hopes to bring to the table.
The longtime local official said he intends to use the next few months to build his name and talk with residents in order to create a campaign platform that will address needs such as the Water Pollution Control Authority infrastructure that will be crucial for future development, will work to limit tax and spending increases, and will help position the town for a strong economic future. He said he would also seek to address concerns regarding transparency, and would work with other officials to make sure that the town gets its public policy right.
Additional platform goals and an issue statement would be released for voters in the summer, he said.
“For me, if I had to break it down, it comes down to one thing: I’ve seen people who have had to move away from longtime homes because they just can’t afford their tax and energy bills,” he said. “We need to make sure this isn’t the future we are leaving for our residents.”
