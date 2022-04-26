STONINGTON —With temperatures soaring into the mid-60s on Saturday, a 4-foot-long pet iguana named Iggy escaped his home in favor of a springtime adventure, leaving his pen behind and wandering the neighborhood before climbing a tree outside a home on Downer Street in Pawcatuck.
The playful behavior quickly turned dangerous for the 20-year-old male green iguana on Saturday evening, when temperatures dropped into the 30s and rendered the cold-blooded reptile immobile. There Iggy sat overnight, hovering 35 feet above ground as he waited for aid to come.
Fortunately for Iggy, two animal lovers and tree service experts were able to assure that there was a happy reunion for the tropical lizard and his family come Sunday morning.
"Iggy is feeling better and climbing up into my lap after being rescued by Peter Rodgers and Jake Manfredi," his owner, Sherri "Finn" Moran, said in a post on the Stonington Community Forum Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.
Manfredi, a Westerly resident and owner of Treemendous Tree Service, and Rodgers, who owns The Equipment Doc LLC and works part time as a contractor on tree-removal projects, were able to bring Iggy down from the tree unharmed. Messages of thanks shared Sunday indicated that by evening he had already returned to being his normal, loving reptilian self again.
It wasn't a typical rescue by any means, Manfredi said, but the rescue came together quickly and it gave the two men a chance to do something good and be a helpful member of the community.
"I was just happy to be able to help out," said Manfredi, who owns numerous dogs, horses and other pets and grew up on his family's farm in Dunn's Corners. "I have done a lot with animal rescues through the years, and this was a simple way to make someone happy and rescue an animal that was out of his element."
Iggy's harrowing tale began Saturday when he escaped his enclosure and made his way through to the tree on a neighboring property. Although Iggy was located before nightfall, an animal control officer and Pawcatuck firefighters were notified but did not have the training or resources to remove the iguana from the tree.
The tale was posted to the Stonington Community Forum and was soon shared by numerous residents concerned for Iggy. An expert tree climber had initially offered, but Manfredi received a call from a friend on Sunday morning when the original plan to rescue Iggy fell through.
Manfredi stopped by Agway in Westerly, where he came across Rodgers, and the two decided to go see what they could do to help out.
The iguana was high above a concrete slate and a fall would likely have resulted in serious injury or death, Manfredi said, so he attempted unsuccessfully to access the iguana with a bucket before Rodgers sprang into action, using a rope to make his way to the immobile iguana. Before long, Rodgers said he was sending the 20-pound animal back down in a rope basket.
"Iggy was great. He didn't bite or claw or scratch, and it made it easy to retrieve him and bring him back," Rodgers recalled. "I was able to bring a rope bag and lower him to Jake. It all went very well."
Both Manfredi and Rodgers said they checked in Sunday evening and were happy to learn that Iggy was healthy and back to his normal self. Although both said they hope there will not be a need for a similar rescue anytime soon, they wouldn't hesitate to respond if asked again in the future.
"We are pet owners and animal lovers too, and we understand what it is like to have a pet that's in distress," Rodgers said. "Although I didn't know Iggy or the family, it was the right thing to do."
