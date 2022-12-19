State police in Rhode Island are urging residents to be safe and have increased patrols ahead of the Christmas holiday following a pair of weekend crashes caused by DUI drivers.
Rhode Island State Police said impaired driving over the weekend resulted in injuries in one crash and led to a rear-end collision with a police cruiser in another. Both the agency and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, which represents leadership in local departments, said increased patrols would continue to monitor roads throughout the coming holiday weekend.
“The 2022 Holiday Season National Enforcement Mobilization began Wednesday (Dec. 14) and runs through Jan. 1. During this time, agencies will have officers specifically on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers on the roads,” the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association said in a press release.
Impaired drivers caused two separate crashes overnight Saturday into Sunday, one driving the wrong way on Route 37 and another striking a police cruiser along Interstate 95.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, state police said Connecticut resident Jay J. Petit, 56, drove just under half-mile in the second lane while passing multiple vehicles the wrong way before merging onto the exit-ramp from Interstate 295 North to Route 37 West, and striking a 2017 Honda Accord head-on, injuring the other driver.
Petit initially ran from the scene, but was later found and charged with driving to endanger resulting in injury, driving while under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, failure to stop at a crash, obstructing an officer and refusal to commit to a chemical test.
Police also arrested a Massachusetts man around 12:30 a.m. following a crash in Providence. According to state police, a trooper had stopped along I-95 to remove debris from the roadway when his cruiser was struck from behind at a high rate of speed by a white Chevy Silverado. There were no reported injuries.
The driver, 40-year-old Curt Litaway, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was also cited for numerous traffic violations.
Throughout the next week, state troopers and local police agencies will continue to enforce in an effort to curb dangerous habits. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the New Year’s and Christmas periods in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving-related fatalities and 11,654 people were killed in 2020 nationwide in drunk-driving crashes, accounting for nearly one-third of the crash fatalities that year.
According to the study, people ages 21-34 accounted for the highest percentage (26%) of alcohol-impaired fatalities in December 2020. Nighttime driving in December 2020 was significantly more dangerous than daytime driving, with 30% of drunk-driving-related crashes occurring between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5:50 a.m. Almost half (44%) occur between the hours of midnight and 2:59 a.m., likely when bars are closing and people are driving home.
“It is illegal to drive impaired — no exceptions,” the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association said in a press release. “It is illegal to drive in Rhode Island with a BAC of .08 or higher. However, remember that even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can quickly affect a person and their judgment.”
