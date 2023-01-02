An enhanced enforcement effort over the holiday weekend led Rhode Island state troopers to arrest 13 people on suspicion of driving under the influence, the agency said Monday.
Rhode Island State Police said that from 12:01 a.m. on Friday until 11:59 a.m. Sunday night, the agency had charged 13 people with driving under the influence and responded to 54 crashes, including a fatal crash along Interstate 95 in Richmond. The agency also issued 424 summons for various traffic violations.
To the west, Connecticut State Police were also busy over the holiday weekend. According to a press release, the agency had responded to 3,864 calls for service between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday.
Among the responses, Connecticut troopers issued 292 violations for speeding, 10 seat-belt violations and arrested 34 people on suspicion of DUI. The police said they had already responded to 203 accidents, including 18 with injuries, with serious injuries reported in crashes in Hartford and Colchester.
Connecticut State Police said enhanced enforcement efforts continued throughout the day Monday.
— Jason Vallee
