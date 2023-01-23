With questions surrounding the disposition of a 2017 murder case in North Stonington after the defendant was released into a voluntary state psychiatric treatment program, state Sen. Heather Somers has introduced legislation seeking reform to state competency laws.
Somers, R-18th District, has proposed legislation to review and revise state laws regarding those who are found not competent to stand trial and their early release into the community. The goal of the legislation is to provide safeguards for victims and families, which Somers said is needed following recent dispositions in the case of defendant James Armstrong.
Armstrong, who was charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of his cousin, Ralph Sebastian Sidberry, on the Eastern Pequot Reservation in North Stonington, was arrested before the incident but the case could not proceed after he was determined incompetent to stand trial and was committed to the Whiting Forensic Institute in Middletown.
“This situation should ring alarm bells across our criminal justice system and clearly we need to make reforms,” said Somers, who added in a press release that she has been working closely with Sidberry’s mother, Katherine Sebastian Dring. “The system is literally allowing an arrested murderer to go free, and that is simply unfathomable.
In December, a probate judge in Middletown ruled that Armstrong, instead of remaining at the institute, could transfer into a voluntary program on the grounds of Whiting, and the courts have indicated that full discharge with minimal supervision is imminent. Armstrong could also soon be living in supportive housing, Somers said.
“This is a public safety security issue, a mental health issue, as well as a victim’s rights issue,” Somers said. “Changes must be made. Loopholes in our laws must be closed.”
The bill, Senate Bill 888, awaits a public hearing in the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.
— Jason Vallee
