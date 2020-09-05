WESTERLY — As the volume of affordable housing units in the town continues to dwindle, officials say proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan should help address the shortage.
State law requires municipalities to have affordable housing that is equal to 10% of its entire housing stock. The affordable units must be partially subsidized by the federal, state or local government and be subject to restrictions that ensure they remain affordable for at least 30 years.
Since the current Comprehensive Plan — which expired in 2016 — was adopted in 2010, Westerly has lost 15 affordable units, leaving the town 536 units short of the goal established by state law. Even in the time that has passed since part of the current draft version of the revised plan was written, the town lost eight affordable units.
Proposed revisions to the plan call for increasing the density bonus, from 20% to 60%, allowed for projects that proceed under the Comprehensive Permit process in the town's HDR-6 zone, where there are about 912 undeveloped buildable acres. The state's Comprehensive Permit law, intended as an incentive to increase affordable housing, provides for a fast-track approval process for projects that include at least 25% deed-restricted low- and moderate-income housing. The town can provide dimensional variances to fulfill the municipal subsidy requirement of the law.
The revised plan, if approved, also calls for a study and recodification of the town's Historic Mill Overlay District, which was established in 2011 with the hope of spurring redevelopment of old mills and surrounding neighborhoods. Town Planner Nancy Letendre, during a Town Council workshop meeting last week, said the mill overlay district had not drawn much interest.
The revised plan also points to Bradford as a potential "growth center" and a place where an increase in low- and moderate-income housing could occur through redevelopment of a defunct mill property.
A potential downtown arts district affordable housing demonstration project could also generate additional low-and moderate-income housing units, according to the revised plan.
The plan also calls for continued use of the town's inclusionary zoning ordinance that requires developers proposing five or more housing units to set aside 20% of the total units in the development as low- and moderate-income housing.
The plan also envisions the development of additional affordable housing through increased mixed use developments that include both commercial and residential uses. Continued work by nonprofit organizations should also result in additional affordable units, the plan states.
Continued use of a revolving loan fund and tax credits for housing rehabilitation are also cited as a source of additional affordable units. Through targeted neighborhood revitalization, including efforts to encourage more resident-owned housing, 160 additional affordable units could be generated, according to the plan.
Overall, strategies in the plan would generate 1,066 additional affordable units if all projections are met, the plan states.
