CHARLESTOWN — Since 1955, William Coulter and his family have remained the stewards of a 150-acre parcel of land along Shumankanuc Hill Road. The private, largely undeveloped property has provided peace and a comforting home, he said, offering country-style living and vast open space and greenways for the family to enjoy.
If the town were to implement a proposed set of zoning ordinance amendments that would scrap the existing residential cluster subdivision regulations in favor of an alternative set of conservation development rules, Coulter worries it will handcuff residents who own significant property and allow too much freedom for elected officials to dictate how owners can or cannot develop their land.
"I firmly believe this will significantly impact us economically. I don't like any part of this and I do not see anything good coming from this," Coulter said Monday evening before a packed room at Charlestown Town Hall.
"If I had a $1.5 million home at the beach, there would be no impact there, but where I live on the north side of Route 1, this is going to reduce the value of our property, not improve it," he continued. "I don’t buy it."
The contentious public hearing drew upward of 100 residents as Town Hall approached capacity at the start of the meeting, and led to a nearly 2.5-hour discussion regarding the impact of the ordinance, which was developed over the past two years following extensive work and multiple hearings by members of the town's Planning Board.
The hearing was continued until Thursday evening, with members of the council set to resume discussion during a special meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public and include an ongoing comment period during which residents can speak.
Town Planner Jane Weidman said the purpose of the ordinance isn't to create any new restrictions for owners, but rather seeks to simultaneously protect the rights of landowners while also focusing on the importance of protecting waterways and natural resources.
To achieve these goals simultaneously, Weidman said the community would need to consider changes in a way the subdivisions are reviewed, specifically to amend zoning regulations in order to provide for a form of clustered subdivisions that are referred to as "conservation development" subdivisions.
"These are designed to protect natural resources through zoning and subdivision regulations, and by making use of flexible land management tools," Weidman said. "We would need to amend regulations to allow for conservation design and development as an addition or alternative to existing clusters."
Scott Millar, manager of community and technical assistance for Grow Smart Rhode Island, and Lorraine Joubert, of the University of Rhode Island Nonpoint Education for Municipal Officials, provided an hour-long presentation of the conservational development concept, and how communities statewide have used the concept to improve local development and better protect resources.
Over the course of the past 20 years, Joubert said 17 communities in Rhode Island have adopted regulations based on implementation of the concept. The program, which was designed at the University of Maine, requires towns to draft and implement a set of regulations that enhances flexibility for developers in order to better position homes in a cluster subdivision, which would be defined in the proposed ordinance as being divided into six or more residential parcels, to maximize open-space benefits, protect aquifers and reduce stormwater pollution.
In Rhode Island towns where such regulations have been implemented, including South Kingstown and Exeter, Millar said communities have reported numerous benefits as a result of the change.
Studies found that construction costs in zones regulated by conservation development were 40% lower than those on standard properties. Lots developed through conservation development sold for 17% more value than a comparable house on standard lots, and over time, he said the study also showed an 11% increase in property values on such properties over a five-year period versus only a 4% increase for standard developments.
"The concept isn't to set any new restrictions on property owners at all. It is to have property owners and the community work together to determine the best place to position homes on land," he said. "It is something that when utilized properly can lead to an increase of nearly 50% in amount of protected open space."
But the regulations have remained a concern to residents and officials — some who have followed the concept since it was first discussed in Charlestown in 2003.
Weidman said that, if approved as presented, the biggest difference between the existing regulations and proposed amendments would be the potential lot sizes for development. The conservation development concept remains "density neutral," which means that developers would not be able to include any more units in future sub-developments than are already allowed under the existing regulations.
In an R-40 zone, Charlestown regulations currently allow for subdivision of lots into 20,000-square-foot parcels but R-2A and R-3A zones require minimum lot sizes of 40,000. The new regulations would allow for all zones to maintain the 20,000 square foot minimum.
Furthermore, the new regulations would decrease the required minimum frontage, shortening the 100-foot requirement in R-40 zones and the 125-foot requirement in R-2A and R-3A zones to just 50 feet, with planning officials able to allow for 20-foot frontage in proper circumstances.
Even if surrounded by open space, however, residents including Coulter, Timothy Stasiunas, Linda Hines and Stephen Stokes, a Zoning Board member who spoke in his capacity as a resident before the council, said the proposed changes make it easy for developers to create compact residential properties that would take away from the rural, country feel that is characteristic of the community.
All four also expressed concerns that the amendments would leave too much up to elected officials serving on the Planning Board. If given that opportunity, they along with Council President Deborah Carney expressed concerns that it could potentially leave the town open to lawsuits, or worse yet, would leave residents confused and without any clear recourse to appeal should a requested project be denied.
"This as written is very vague. it leaves a lot of gray areas and it remains opaque, leaving projects at the mercy of the planning board and elected officials," Stasiunas said. "(The Planning Commission) lacks credibility in decisions, and that is a heavy burden for residents to have to rely on an elected official to simply treat them honestly and fairly."
