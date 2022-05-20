WESTERLY — A proposal to improve a highly visible and blighted lot on Granite Street took a step forward this week when the Planning Board unanimously approved the property owner's most recent plans.
The board's vote, during a meeting on Tuesday, on Cozzi LLC's master plans for its property at 92-100 Granite St. positions the company to start work on more detailed plans that will also require approval by the board. A portion of the property, which stretches from the corner of Tower and Granite streets to the Granite Street Shopping Center, was formerly home to the Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership.
The granite block building, one of three structures on the parcel, is where the the Smith Granite Co. conducted stone carving operations. Cozzi LLC plans to make the old quarry area at the rear of the property more visible to accentuate the historic significance of the site.
A large area of deteriorated pavement across the front of the site connects the three buildings. One of the buildings was shorn of its facade.
"It's one of the local eyesores of the town," said Joseph Duhamel of DiPrete Engineering, of Newport, a member of the project team.
Plans call for Servpro of Washington County to occupy one of the three buildings after it is renovated. The franchise is owned by Dion Luzzi, a principle in Cozzi LLC. William Nardone, the lawyer who is representing Cozzi LLC for the project, said there currently are no other tenants lined up for the two other buildings.
"There is significant interest but no actual tenants. We are encouraged by the reaction," Nardone said.
Paul Azzinaro, project architect, said two of the buildings will be given new architectural textures and other flourishes. Additionally, he said, work will be done to reinforce the roofs and a new facade will be added to the building that was shorn of its facade. The extent of improvements will be limited by the project budget, Azzinaro said.
Trees and shrubs will be planted along the property's Granite Street side and grass will line a driveway into the property. A fence will be erected as a safety measure in front of the water-filled quarry hole at the rear of the property. The current three curb cuts on Granite Street will be reduced to two and three pedestrian access points will be established.
Nardone explained that the buildings have to be renovated rather than replaced with new ones because of site constraints and regulations that would likely prohibit new construction on the 4-acre property. He said Cozzi LLC is looking forward to learning if regulation changes arise from the town's ongoing Route 1 corridor study. The study is intended to find ways to improve the aesthetics of the corridor (which includes the Cozzi LLC property) and encourage economic development.
"We look forward to completion of the study because that will open potential opportunities that we don't have now," Nardone said.
As a condition of approval of the master plans, Cozzi LLC agreed that large commercial vehicles used for the Servpro operations would be parked along the Tower Street side of the property to make them them less visible than if they were parked closer to the Granite Street portion of the property. The condition was suggested after Joseph M. Montesano, a member of the Planning Board, said he was concerned that parking large commercial vehicles in a highly visible area would run counter to the work of the Route 1 study.
Montesano said he was concerned that the property could become an "overloaded industrial zone."
