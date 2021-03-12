WESTERLY — A Preston man is facing drug charges and a second has been charged with assault and providing false identification to police following a traffic stop along Route 78 on Wednesday afternoon.
Westerly officers charged 18-year-old Ruben Britos, of Preston, with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. The police also charged 24-year-old Demarcus Allen, of no given address, with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and providing false identification to police.
The police said the two men were in a car that was stopped along Route 78 around 1 p.m. During the stop, the police said Allen had provided false ID to police and was uncooperative, then struggled with officers after he was informed that he would be arrested.
As a result of the related investigation, Westerly officers found and seized 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms packaged for sale, 30 grams of marijuana and 81 THC vape cartridges belonging to Britos. He was also carrying a large amount of cash, which police indicated was seized because the police believe it was obtained through drug sales.
Britos was scheduled to appear in Fourth Division District Court Thursday for arraignment, according to Rhode Island judicial records. Records for Allen’s case were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.