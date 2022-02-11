WESTERLY — Citizens interested in weighing in on potential charter revision questions before they appear on a ballot will have what might be the final opportunity during a Town Council meeting on Monday.
During the meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall, the council is expected to decide whether to schedule a referendum for May and what charter revision questions to put on the ballot.
Under consideration are questions that would implement staggered terms for members of the Town Council and change the length of their terms from two years to four years; a question that would remove an anti-revolving door policy for councilors; and questions that would eliminate requirements for the town to employ a director of development services and a director of public works.
To date, residents have been mostly quiet about the questions, but William Aiello, a former council member, has raised concerns about the proposed council term changes and the proposal to do away with the anti-revolving door rule.
Members of the current council initially proposed a question that would ask voters to do away with term limits, but members agreed to instead seek four-year terms and implement a staggered approach. If the current proposal were approved, members of the council would be limited to serving two consecutive four-year terms. The staggered terms, if approved, would be implemented following the November election. As proposed, the top vote-earners would be elected to four-year terms and the remaining three would be elected to two-year terms.
Aiello, during an interview on Friday, said he was concerned that current members of the council would be allowed to run for additional consecutive terms if the charter revision questions are approved. Under the current system, six of the seven councilors would be prohibited from running because they are currently serving second two-year terms. When the council considered asking voters to remove term limits while he was on the council, Aiello recused from the council's vote.
"I was the only one who was affected. We do receive a check for being on the council, so I asked whether I should recuse and I was told yes I should," Aiello said.
Councilors are paid an annual stipend for their service. Aiello said the stipend is significant because both the Town Charter and state ethics laws prohibit elected officials from voting on matters when they or a family member stands to benefit.
"No member of the Council shall vote on any proposition through which the member, or an immediate family member, directly or indirectly could personally benefit," a provision in the Town Charter reads.
Aiello also questioned why it is necessary to have a referendum in May. Instead, he said, charter revision questions should be put on the November ballot and current council members should be required to abide by the current term provisions. Regular elections, Aiello said, tend to draw more voters than referendums scheduled at other times.
Aiello is also opposed to asking voters to remove the anti-revolving door provision from the Town Charter. The provision prohibits members of the council from holding a job working for the town until at least one year after their final day of service.
Councilors who proposed the change say the charter provision is too restrictive and they note that the state ethics law includes a similar prohibition but allows individuals to seek exemptions from the state Ethics Commission. Town Attorney William Conley has said that because of the current Town Charter provision individuals could not seek exemptions for Westerly jobs.
The council is also considering asking voters to remove charter provisions that require the town to employ both a director of public works and a director of development services. Both positions are currently vacant. Councilors have said the requirements "tie the hands of the town manager" and force hiring high-salary positions that may not be needed.
Aiello has asked the council to seek out the reasoning for why the positions were mandated.
Individuals can comment on the proposed charter questions during the citizens comment section of the meeting on Monday. In addition to attending in person, individuals can watch and participate in the meeting via the internet by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82290159828 or by calling 929-205 6099 or 877-853-5257. The meeting identification number is 822 9015 9828.
