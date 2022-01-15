WESTERLY — A 26-year-old Massachusetts woman who was working as an Amtrak train conductor was killed Saturday afternoon when police said she fell off a train as it was pulling into the Westerly train station.
Westerly police said the woman, an employee of Amtrak's Northeast Regional line, suffered fatal injuries in the incident, which occurred along the southbound side of the tracks that run adjacent to Friendship Street at around 2:20 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial police report indicated the train was heading north having just left the station, but Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said an investigation revealed that the train was actually traveling south at the time. According to the preliminary investigation, the doors opened as they normally do when the train approaches the station.
Due to yet unidentified circumstances, Lacey said it appears that something happened causing her to fall from the train as it continued to approach. The woman’s body was found approximately 50 yards south of the High Street overpass and approximately 200 yards north of the train station, police said.
The train remained stopped for some time in order to allow for proper investigation and to assure safety, but service was expected to resume later this afternoon.
Further information was not released. An investigation is ongoing and will be led by the Amtrak Police Department, Lacey said, and Westerly officers would offer assistance as requested.
— Jason Vallee
