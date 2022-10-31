WESTERLY — A man has died and Amtrak police, assisted by the Westerly Police Department, are continuing to investigate after he was struck by a train near the Westerly train station on Sunday morning.
The police confirmed that the man, who was not identified, died from “self-inflicted injuries” resulting from being struck by a train that was approaching the station around 10:45 a.m. The investigation is ongoing, Westerly police said, but the cause of death has already been tentatively determined.
The morning incident led to delays at the Westerly station, especially as officers closed portions of the tracks for investigation. All tracks were operational again by mid-afternoon, police said.
— Jason Vallee
