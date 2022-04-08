WESTERLY — The Planning Board has determined the former Bradford School building has not become unsuitable for public uses and has asked the Town Council to consider several concerns before selling the property.
In March, the Town Council voted unanimously to have Town Manager Shawn Lacey market the property, which consists of the building and 3.8 acres of land, for potential sale. In keeping with a town ordinance, the Planning Board was asked for an advisory recommendation on the future of the former school and associated property.
The council is expected to discuss the property and preliminary input it has received from the Planning Board during a meeting scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.
The building stopped being used as a school following the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year after voters in 2016 rejected a school redesign project that would have updated all the town's elementary schools. In the intervening years, the building slowly started being used by the town for office space for the municipal Recreation Department, which has also offered recreation programs at the facility. Some organizations have rented the facility at times, and it has also been used for health-related purposes.
State law allows local legislative bodies to sell land or other property after determining the property has "become unsuitable or [has] ceased to be used" for municipal or other public purposes.
The Planning Board took up the topic of the Bradford School property and the Town Council's request for an opinion during a meeting on Tuesday.
"All Planning Board members concluded that the parcel has not become unsuitable for public purposes and were unanimous in concluding that the Bradford property has not ceased to be used for the benefit of the public. Furthermore, the board members were concerned that the facility is needed for present and future services and should continue to be owned and maintained as a town property," said Planning Board Chairman Justin Hopkins and board vice chairman Richard Constantine in a letter to the council.
The board also decided that it needed more information before it could determine the "highest and best use" of the property, which the council also asked the board to opine on. In their letter, Hopkins and Constantine said the board would return to the highest and best use question during a meeting scheduled for May 3 and asked the council for several items, including a building stabilization plan, an accounting of revenue derived from programs and renting the facility as well as an assessment of how the community values the property and an opinion from the Recreation Board.
"As Westerly residents have an interest in all town-owned property it is important to fully weigh both opportunities and unintended consequences when it involves land acquisition," Hopkins and Constantine wrote.
In other business, the council is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on a proposed $50 transfer station assessment that would be charged annually to the owners of residential and commercial property. The proposed assessment is intended to address financial operations of the transfer station, which frequently require funding from the general government budget.
