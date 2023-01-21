STONINGTON — Every morning of the week, shortly before 5 a.m., Tom Rezendes unlocks the door to his Water Street shop, then brews a pot of coffee, sets out a selection of newspapers on his countertop, and places a large, plastic donation jar between the papers and the cash register, near a basket of bananas.
Just as he's done every morning for the last 25 years.
"Believe it or not, people start coming in at five o'clock in the morning for coffee and their papers on their way to work," Rezendes said one recent afternoon as he stood behind the counter of Tom's News in Stonington Borough, the place he's owned since 1997 when he bought the store — then called Keane’s News Office — from longtime owner Frankie Keane, who had run the newsstand for the prior 52 years.
Many of his customers, he said, whether they come in at 5 a.m. or at any other time during the day — to buy newspapers or a candy bar or the yellow Stonington disposal bags he keeps behind the counter — add their change to the donation jar.
It's a funny thing, said Rezendes, 70, a Stonington native and Stonington High School graduate, people these days "don't like change."
"I'm talking about dollar bills," he said as he picked up the donation jar, which was lined with pennies, nickels, quarters and dimes, and jammed with bills of all denominations.
"So I figured what better thing to do than give it to the kids," said Rezendes, who, since 2019, has given the contents of the donation jar to the Stonington Free Library, earmarked specifically for children's programs and services.
Rezendes said he had been working at the American Velvet Company a quarter of a century ago when he decided he'd had enough.
"I was the head of the union," he said, "and I just couldn't take the layoffs anymore so I gave my notice."
It was then he learned the iconic Keane’s News Office was for sale.
"And I wanted to be part of the community," he said, "not just a store owner, but a member of the community."
Rezendes said he got the idea for the donation jar a few years back, when he noticed that even youngsters were leaving change behind.
According to Micayla Hall, Stonington Free Library's director, those donations have added up to more than $9,000 since 2019, $5,588 of which was donated during the 2022 calendar year.
"We are so grateful to Tom for collecting and directing the money to the library," Hall said in an email one day last week. "And a big thank you, thank you to all of those who placed their change in Tom's donation jar.
"This truly shows that it adds up and makes a real difference in the community," Hall added.
"I love children, said Rezendes. "I never had any of my own but I have kids who've grown up and moved away and now have kids of their own who come back to see me.
"I like being part of the community."
"Tom Rezendes has proven himself a pillar of the community," Hall said. "His generosity is immense and he remains humble about all he does for others."
Maris Frey, the library's director of youth services, said the money from Tom's donations has been used to purchase "all kinds of things for the children’s and teen rooms, from gingerbread houses to 'Mystery Bags for Summer Reading.'"
"We have purchased much needed storage shelving and software programs," Frey said. "We've booked performers for all to enjoy, purchased stock for our summer store, and we've been able to offer new programs with the money raised."
Rezendes has also donated giant Christmas stockings and gift cards during the holidays, and contributed "some wonderful treasures for our Summer Store," Frey added. "Tom has made it easy for anyone and everyone to donate.
"Tom’s spirit of giving back to his community is part of what makes him such a valued asset to Stonington," Frey said. "It's something we can all try to incorporate into our own lives."
Last December, officials from the library wanted to thank Rezendes for his generosity so they planned a party, with cake and refreshments, and alerted officials from the town who declared Dec. 29, 2022, as "Tom Rezendes Day."
The gathering, Hall said in an email, was "a very nice and well-attended celebration," held to "both thank him for his incredible generosity to children’s programs and services at the library and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tom’s Newsstand."
Hall said she shared remarks at the celebration, and several other people made short speeches "to thank Tom for all that he does for the community."
Hall said Rezendes presented the library with a gift, too — a collage that was made for him by Lynn Kimmerle of Stonington Sea Glass that now hangs in the Children’s Room.
The librarians presented Rezendes with gifts, a library card and thank-you cards written by members of the Stonington community, Hall said.
Among those sharing remarks was Stonington Borough Warden Jeff Callahan.
"Tom has a lot of fans in the borough," Callahan said. "It's rare to find a local newspaper and candy store like his. It's not easy keeping such an enterprise running. It has a long tradition, too.
"We had a nice celebration for him," he added. "I hope he enjoyed it."
Callahan said he and the burgesses passed a resolution on Dec. 19, 2022, that reads, in part, "Whereas, Thomas Paul Rezendes has lived in and near the Borough of Stonington his entire life, and whereas, for the past twenty-five years Tom has been the sole proprietor of Tom’s News, arising very early every day, to serve his customers, and whereas, Tom’s News is a critical source of local, national and international news & information for residents of said Borough, and whereas, Tom’s News also provides sweets and amusements to the children of said Borough as well as vital supplies of food and beverages for adults, therefore be it resolved that the Warden & Burgesses of said Borough gratefully acknowledge the contributions that Tom Rezendes has made to our community and do declare December 29, 2022, Tom Rezendes Day.”
The shop, at the corner of Water and Grand streets, is chock full of items — from aspirin and motor oil, to ice cream and cans of soup, to Barbie dolls, puzzles, rubber Pinky Balls and plenty of penny candy. Posters from local groups and organizations announcing upcoming events are displayed prominently in the windows.
"We squeeze it all in," Rezendes said as he gave a tour of his shop, pointing out his coffee corner, a bucket full of Hot Wheels on the floor and a sign given to him by Stonington author Alexandra Stoddard hanging on the wall.
Since Dec. 29, he said, lots of folks have been stopping by just to add change to the jar.
"This is the kid's aisle," said Rezendes, pointing to rows of neatly arranged candy bars and giant jars full of baby Tootsie Rolls, peppermint balls and other small candies. "But I have a rule. They can't buy it unless they can total it up and tell me what they owe."
As Rezendes spoke, the side door of his shop opened and one of his regular customers entered, scooped up a small bottle of Advil and handed him a $10 bill.
"Thanks, Tom," she said as Rezendes placed the $2.25 change on top of a pile of newspapers.
"Put it in the bucket," she said with a backward glance and a smile as she hurried back out the door.
