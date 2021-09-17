Laura Diglilo, of Voluntown, Conn., photographs her son Beckett, 2, foreground, and friend, Carter Miner, 3, of Mystic, as they sit behind the wheel of a fire engine. Children in the Westerly Library Kids Room got a chance ahead of Fire Safety Month to visit the Westerly Fire Department on Friday, meet some of the hometown heroes of the fire department, climb onto a fire engine and try on firefighter gear. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
