A Westerly Public Works crew begins work on Tuesday to repair the Town Hall building’s sewer line that failed due to age in January. Town Hall will be closed Wednesday through Friday and is expected to reopen on March 15 under an appointment-only policy. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
