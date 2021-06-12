Cheshire Cats are Skyler Hayes, sitting left, Chazzy Osborn, Aidan Boscoe, standing left, and Ella Reichert, perform during a scene of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at the North Stonington Parks and Recreation field on Friday morning, June 11, 2021. Under Kelly Gonzalez’s direction, the North Stonington Elementary Drama Club created a safe way to produce its long delayed 2019 production of “ Alice in Wonderland’ Working with students on zoom and presently videotaping segments of the production students are creating a virtual video performance of the show that will have a drive in movie screening at the Parks and Rec field on Friday, July 16th at a time to be announced and will be uploaded to the NSES Drama Club YouTube page in August. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
