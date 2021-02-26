A roofing crew contracted by Amtrak works on installing terra cotta roof tiles atop a new structure that will house the tunnel elevators at the Westerly train station on Tuesday. The structure will closely resemble the current station structure. The project, which will bring the station into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, is slated for completion in late spring. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
