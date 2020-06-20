John and Natalee Denard, teachers at Stonington, donned bear cub attire as teachers and staff at Stonington High lined the sidewalk outside the school with some holding congratulatory signs and all cheering in honor of the members of the Class of 2020 as they paraded by in vehicles on Friday, June 19, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
