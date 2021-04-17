Dunn’s Corners School Principal Steve Morrone, right, and fourth grade teacher Megan Lacey are slimed on Friday at the school. Members of Lacey’s class raised $1,000, the most ever raised by a single class at the school, and were granted the honor of watching their teacher and principal slimed. All students at the school participated in the Pennies for Patients Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Hero Squad Program, raising $4,000 for blood cancer research and patient support services. Students brought donations from family and friends to school and collected online pledges. Doing the sliming are Colleen Saila, a special ed teacher and fundraiser coordinator, and Trace Serra, a physical education teacher. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
