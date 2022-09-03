Jacki Fellows, owner of Studio J Florals in Cranston, places into a vase a selection of her hand-crafted Sola-wood flower arrangements on display at the Westerly Farmers Market on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2022. Sola-wood, also known as Balsa-wood, creates an artificially hand-crafted product, which, unlike real flowers, is always in season, never needs water, and continues to look great throughout the years. | Jackie Turner, Special to Sun
