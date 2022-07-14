Cole Sawyer, 5, of Mystic, helps his father, Dan Sawyer, set up the parking area as vendors and volunteers prepare Wednesday for the opening of the North Stonington Agricultural Fair. The fair, celebrating its 50th anniversary, opened Thursday and runs through Sunday. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
