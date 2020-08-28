Chariho High School freshman Chloe Babcock, foreground, loads up her paint roller on Thursday as about 40 volunteers from the Chariho Rotary Club and the Chariho High Insight Club paint rooms at the Frank Olean Center off Airport Road in Westerly. Home Depot donated the paint for the project. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
