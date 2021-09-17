A worker with East Coast Wall Systems, which is located in Middletown, Conn., casts a shadow as he works on applying stucco to the exterior of the new structure that houses tunnel elevators at the Westerly train station on Monday. The work is part of the Americans with Disabilities Act compliance upgrade at the station. When completed, the new structure will closely resemble the current station structure. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
