A section of damaged fire and rescue apparatus, damaged during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York, is displayed as members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District, in partnership with police, fire and ambulance associations in the region, take part in a ceremony and parade on Saturday in Hopkinton to commemorate those lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. | Tim Martin, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.