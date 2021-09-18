Magicians Larry, far left, and David, far right, perform their show Saturday with some young volunteers. After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Misquamicut Fallfest made its return this weekend. The three-day event continues through today at Misquamicut State Beach. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
