Wheeler Girls Basketball: Wheeler qualified for both the ECC Division II and Class S tournaments. The Lions won a game in the ECC tournament before losing in overtime. Marissa Perkins was an ECC Division IV first-team selection.

Stonington Girls Basketball: After starting the season 3-9, Stonington went 10-3 the rest of the way and earned the ECC Division II championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Sophomores Rory Risley and Emily Obrey were named to the all-tournament team.

Chariho Girls Basketball: Chariho qualified for both the Division II and state tournaments on its way to a 15-9 record. The Chargers reached the semifinals of the D-II tournament, losing to Moses Brown. Keira Frias and Jules White were both named to the All-Division II-A squad. Chariho did not have a senior on its roster.

