The Explosion Band plays on the dock as paddlecraft gather in the Mystic River on Saturday during Float Ella 2022, a paddlecraft-only rally on the river presented by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce. Besides the Explosion Band, which plays music from the ’70s to the 2000s, Electric Lady Band, a Jimi Hendrix tribute band, played on the floating stage, which was set up on Gravel Street. Money raised from the event allows both the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Mystic Merchants Association to sponsor community events. | Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
