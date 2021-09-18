Westerly Town Beach lifeguard Michael Urgo, with assistance from surfboarders, brings a relieved young swimmer caught in a riptide back to shallow water. Urgo and partner Paige Caron had a busy day Saturday as a rough surf and strong riptides created by Tropical Storm Odette passing far offshore resulted in a number of swimmers needing assistance. Both lifeguards are working their first year in Misquamicut and were called in due to a special event being held at the beach, which closed for the season a few weeks ago. By noon the two had performed seven rescues and an advisory warned swimmers not to go beyond knee deep in the water. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
