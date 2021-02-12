Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 12, 2021 @ 11:40 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.