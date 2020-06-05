The Westerly High School Class of 2020 and their families took part in a vehicle parade from the Weekapaug sand trail to the Misquamicut Drive-In on Atlantic Avenue as cheering teachers and school staff lined the sidewalks of Atlantic Avenue on Friday. At the drive-in, the crowd watched a video put together by a member of the class that highlighted the class and the school. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of traditional graduation events. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.