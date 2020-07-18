The Misquamicut State Beach. The feared overcrowding at beaches due to the sunny skies and high temperatures failed to develop on Saturday, July 18, 2020. These aerials show that reminders about social distancing and the restrictions on parking lot capacity combined with police enforcement of illegal parking on streets near the shore had a clear impact on crowding. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
