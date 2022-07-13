Ryan Jefferis, of Wethersfield, Conn., and his girlfriend, Willimantic resident Rachel Mackewicz, kiss underneath a view of the rising moon on the rocks of a jetty at Napatree Point in Watch Hill on Tuesday evening. The couple had come to enjoy the sunset and share dinner, but stayed to enjoy the evening moon. July’s full moon, known as the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks — was set to occur Wednesday night. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
